Indian Nationals Rescued from Job Scam in Myawaddy: Embassy Advises Caution

The Indian Embassy reported the release of six Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myawaddy, bringing the total repatriations to over 100 since July. More victims are lured by international syndicates for cyber slavery. The Embassy advises against fraudulent job offers, urging caution and verification through licensed agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Embassy announced on Saturday the release of six Indian nationals who were ensnared in a job scam, intended for deportation back to India. This development raises the total number of repatriations since July to over 100.

The rise in cases of Indian nationals falling prey to international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region, near the Myanmar-Thailand border, has been a cause for concern. Victims are deceitfully recruited for seemingly legitimate jobs but are instead pushed into cyber slavery, according to Embassy reports.

An advisory from the Indian Embassy, prominently displayed on its website, emphasizes the need for caution against job offers in the area, particularly those advertised on social media, without consulting the Missions. It highlights a newly identified hotspot in the Hpa Lu area, south of Myawaddy, where many Indian victims are trafficked.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha about steps taken, including blocking fraudulent job-offer websites and recommending prosecution for those involved. A substantial number from Cambodia and Myanmar have been repatriated under such scams.

In Chennai, Protector of Emigrants M. Rajkumar stressed caution among job-seekers, particularly those heading to Southeast Asia. He advises using only licensed recruitment agents, with a registry available at emigrate.gov.in.

Authorities warn of cyber slavery as a growing, alarming form of modern trafficking, where individuals are coerced into online scams, sustaining organized criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

