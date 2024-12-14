Left Menu

Nehru's Legacy: Strengthening Democracy Amid Political Debate

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat emphasized that Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress Party fortified India's democracy, enabling leadership opportunities for all. In a fiery debate, opposition leaders critiqued government policies, especially on constitutional values and privatization. The discourse highlighted electoral fairness and historical contributions to democratic foundations.

In a recent session, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat credited Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress Party for laying the robust democratic foundation that allows anyone, irrespective of background, to aspire for the country's highest offices.

The parliament debate marked 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, with opposition leaders vehemently criticizing the government's stance on constitutional values. They contested claims by Union Minister Rajnath Singh and defended Nehru's historical contributions to democracy.

The discourse also spotlighted concerns over privatization and electoral fairness, with various MPs expressing reservations about government policies, advocating for inclusive growth and equitable opportunities in private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

