Nehru's Legacy: Strengthening Democracy Amid Political Debate

In a recent session, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat credited Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress Party for laying the robust democratic foundation that allows anyone, irrespective of background, to aspire for the country's highest offices.

The parliament debate marked 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, with opposition leaders vehemently criticizing the government's stance on constitutional values. They contested claims by Union Minister Rajnath Singh and defended Nehru's historical contributions to democracy.

The discourse also spotlighted concerns over privatization and electoral fairness, with various MPs expressing reservations about government policies, advocating for inclusive growth and equitable opportunities in private sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)