Courtroom Security Breach: Eleven Policemen Suspended

In a shocking turn of events, eleven policemen have been suspended following a severe security breach at a district court, a police official confirmed on Saturday. An individual, defying court security measures, entered the premises armed with a gun, intending to commit murder.

The incident took place on Friday when six policemen were stationed at gate number 1, and five were at gate number 3. The accused, identified as Harshit Chinkara, was at the court for a case under the Gangster Act, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha reported.

While Harshit was outside the court, a youth allegedly aiming to kill him displayed a .315 bore gun. However, the quick response from authorities prevented any attack, leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Ripul. The dereliction of duty by the suspended officers poses serious questions regarding court security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)