Protest Disrupts Vrindavan Road as Activists Arrested

Six individuals were arrested for blocking a road using cow carcasses on Vrindavan Road, with 31 more charged and 60-70 unidentified persons involved. The protest aimed at obstructing government work, and police are utilizing photos and videos to identify all participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events on Vrindavan Road, six individuals were apprehended for orchestrating a blockade using the carcasses of over thirty cows, local authorities confirmed Saturday.

The operation, reportedly conducted with more carcasses collected from a nearby forest, led to road obstruction charges against 31 more people, accompanied by accusations directed at 60-70 unidentified participants, according to Jait Police Station SHO Ashwani Kumar.

The arrested individuals, including Pawan Kumar, Himanshu alias Hemanand, Dharmendra, Puneet, Kapil, and an unnamed woman, were presented before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for two weeks as police intensify efforts to identify all involved through photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

