Tensions Remain: Israel-Syria's Delicate Dance Post-Assad

The persistent threats from Syria towards Israel continue despite recent changes in leadership after rebels removed President Bashar al-Assad. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz remains cautious, citing developments that increase threats despite moderate tones from Syria's interim leadership. Israel's strategic maneuvers include strikes against Syrian weapons and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has asserted that threats from Syria persist despite the moderate stance of the new rebel leadership that recently ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Katz emphasized the increased danger following developments in Syria while addressing officials evaluating Israel's defense budget.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's new de facto leader, accused Israel of using false pretenses to justify its military actions. Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, highlighted a focus on rebirth, warning against further conflict.

Despite declaring the incursion into Syria a temporary measure, Israel has advanced into a demilitarized zone, seizing previously Syrian-controlled areas and conducting airstrikes on weapon stockpiles. This has drawn condemnation from several Arab nations, emphasizing Syria's need for peace and reconstruction.

