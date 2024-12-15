Tensions Remain: Israel-Syria's Delicate Dance Post-Assad
The persistent threats from Syria towards Israel continue despite recent changes in leadership after rebels removed President Bashar al-Assad. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz remains cautious, citing developments that increase threats despite moderate tones from Syria's interim leadership. Israel's strategic maneuvers include strikes against Syrian weapons and infrastructure.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has asserted that threats from Syria persist despite the moderate stance of the new rebel leadership that recently ousted President Bashar al-Assad. Katz emphasized the increased danger following developments in Syria while addressing officials evaluating Israel's defense budget.
Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's new de facto leader, accused Israel of using false pretenses to justify its military actions. Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, highlighted a focus on rebirth, warning against further conflict.
Despite declaring the incursion into Syria a temporary measure, Israel has advanced into a demilitarized zone, seizing previously Syrian-controlled areas and conducting airstrikes on weapon stockpiles. This has drawn condemnation from several Arab nations, emphasizing Syria's need for peace and reconstruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)