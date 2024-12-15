Diplomatic Tensions: Israel Closes Embassy in Dublin
Israel has decided to close its embassy in Dublin due to the anti-Israel stance of the Irish government. This move follows Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for South Africa's legal actions against Israel in the ICJ, accusing it of genocide.
In a move reflecting escalating diplomatic tensions, Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin. The decision comes amid criticism of Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies," according to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
This development follows a series of controversial actions by Ireland, including the recognition of a Palestinian state without mutual agreement and backing South Africa's legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, alleging genocide.
The closure underscores worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting broader international disputes regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland's Election Showdown: A Battle for Coalition
Ireland's Political Shuffle: Juggling Power Amid Economic Concerns
Ireland's Political Puzzle: Coalition Talks Begin
Political Shifts in Ireland: Coalition Attempts Amid Electoral Uncertainty
Ireland's Dramatic Comeback Celebrates Rugby Anniversary