Diplomatic Tensions: Israel Closes Embassy in Dublin

Israel has decided to close its embassy in Dublin due to the anti-Israel stance of the Irish government. This move follows Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and its support for South Africa's legal actions against Israel in the ICJ, accusing it of genocide.

Updated: 15-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:51 IST
In a move reflecting escalating diplomatic tensions, Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin. The decision comes amid criticism of Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies," according to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

This development follows a series of controversial actions by Ireland, including the recognition of a Palestinian state without mutual agreement and backing South Africa's legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, alleging genocide.

The closure underscores worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting broader international disputes regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

