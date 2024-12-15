Diplomatic Tensions: Israel Closes Embassy in Dublin

In a move reflecting escalating diplomatic tensions, Israel has announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin. The decision comes amid criticism of Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies," according to Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

This development follows a series of controversial actions by Ireland, including the recognition of a Palestinian state without mutual agreement and backing South Africa's legal case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, alleging genocide.

The closure underscores worsening diplomatic relations between the two countries, highlighting broader international disputes regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)