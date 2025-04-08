Ireland Commits €1M Support to WHO's Efforts in Tackling Ebola in Uganda

Ireland's Minister for International Development and Diaspora, Neale Richmond TD, has announced a €1 million contribution to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to combat the Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) outbreak in Uganda. This funding is part of Ireland's broader commitment to international health and humanitarian assistance, and it will be directed towards crucial areas including surveillance, infection prevention and control, and risk communication to communities.

The Sudan virus outbreak, a rare and dangerous disease closely related to Ebola, has affected multiple districts in Uganda. As of the latest reports, the outbreak has led to 12 confirmed cases, with 10 recoveries and two confirmed deaths. There are also several contacts under surveillance as the disease spreads through both urban and rural areas. The government of Uganda has been working closely with WHO and other international partners to curb the spread of the virus and prevent further fatalities.

Minister Richmond expressed Ireland’s strong commitment to supporting Uganda in its fight against the outbreak. “Ireland commends WHO and the Government of Uganda for their proactive measures in addressing this crisis,” he said. “We are committed to supporting efforts to manage this emergency, ensuring it is controlled, contained, and ultimately defeated.”

In addition to the funding for critical response activities, Ireland’s contribution will also support WHO’s efforts in conducting a groundbreaking clinical efficacy trial for a potential vaccine against the Sudan virus. This clinical trial is seen as a significant step toward developing a long-term solution to the virus, which has caused sporadic outbreaks in the past.

Ambassador Kevin Colgan highlighted Ireland’s longstanding partnership with WHO in tackling global health emergencies. “Ireland remains a key partner to WHO in their efforts to combat disease and provide access to healthcare in some of the world’s most challenging environments,” he said. “The WHO is doing vital work to address this outbreak, and Ireland is proud to contribute to that effort.”

Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, the WHO Representative to Uganda, expressed deep appreciation for Ireland’s timely and flexible contribution. “WHO appreciates the trust from the embassy of Ireland in WHO by providing a significant flexible contribution to fight the current outbreak in Uganda,” he said. “We commit to efficiently utilizing the funds to support the most urgent needs of the response.”

The Sudan virus outbreak in Uganda has posed serious challenges, particularly due to its potential for rapid spread in densely populated urban areas. However, WHO and local health authorities have already implemented a range of measures, including enhanced surveillance, increased community awareness, and infection control practices, all of which have helped reduce the rate of new infections.

The funding from Ireland will allow WHO and the Ugandan Ministry of Health to bolster these ongoing efforts, enhancing the effectiveness of the national response and increasing capacity for timely interventions. This contribution also underscores Ireland’s commitment to supporting global health initiatives and providing assistance to countries facing outbreaks of deadly diseases.

As Uganda continues to grapple with the Sudan virus outbreak, the international community's support remains crucial in preventing further transmission and ensuring the health and safety of local populations. Through the combined efforts of the Government of Uganda, WHO, and international partners like Ireland, there is hope that the outbreak can be contained and ultimately eradicated.

The ongoing collaboration is a testament to the global solidarity needed to address emerging health threats, and Ireland's timely contribution is a vital part of the collective response to the crisis in Uganda.