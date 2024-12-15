Tensions Rise in Manipur: Threat Grenade Found at Contractor's Residence

In a shocking development, law enforcement authorities in Manipur's Imphal East district have reported the discovery of a threat letter accompanied by a hand grenade at a local contractor's residence, causing widespread alarm.

The grenade was found at the entrance of Thokchom Shankar's home in Kairang Makha Leikai Lane 3. Authorities are pressing forward with investigations, suspecting extortion as the motive behind this aggressive act.

Meanwhile, in response to increasing tension, residents have begun demonstrating in nearby locations, driven by concerns over a similar bomb threat incident earlier this month, underscoring the critical state of local security.

