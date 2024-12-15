Left Menu

Syria's New Era: Christians Cautiously Return to Worship Amid Regime Change

Christians in Syria attended Sunday services for the first time since the fall of President Assad. The new Islamist rulers assured minorities of their safety, yet concerns linger. As schools reopen, Syria grapples with rebuilding amidst international attention on minority protections and potential sanctions relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:41 IST
The recent overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad has prompted Syrian Christians to return to Sunday services for the first time, testing the assurances from the new Islamist rulers to protect minority rights. As Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) assumes power, minority communities, including Christians, remain cautious despite guarantees of safety.

In Damascus' Bab Touma neighborhood, Christians filled the streets after church, but a sense of uncertainty persists. Local resident Maha Barsa expressed her apprehension despite no incidents, stating that 'things are ambiguous.' In Assad's former stronghold, Latakia, parish secretary Lina Akhras highlighted the past comfort under Assad's rule and the desire for peace and harmony.

As Syrian students returned to classrooms under the new regime, Ahmad al-Sharaa faces the daunting task of rebuilding a war-torn nation. International discussions focus on ending sanctions to aid Syria's recovery while ensuring a government that respects minority rights. U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen advocates for swift sanctions relief to support rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

