Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Civilian Casualties Mount Amid Israeli Strikes

In a series of devastating strikes across the Gaza Strip, Israeli military actions have led to the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians, including a journalist and rescue workers, according to medical reports. The Israeli military reported air and ground operations in northern Gaza, targeting militants and capturing several.

An airstrike on the Nuseirat market area tragically killed Ahmed Al-Louh, an Al Jazeera TV journalist, and five others. While the Israeli military investigates, Hamas authorities reported the death of Nedal Abu Hjayyer, the local emergency service chief. The civil emergency team's headquarters was also hit amid ongoing humanitarian efforts.

Amid continuing hostilities, a separate strike targeted Hamas-linked personnel in Gaza City, with numerous fatalities reported. The Israeli military claims the raids aim to prevent imminent militant attacks and mitigate civilian harm, while Gaza's health ministry continues to grapple with the extensive casualties and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)