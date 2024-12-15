Netanyahu Engages with Trump on Syria and Hostage Crisis

In a conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed pressing issues in the Middle East, specifically developments in Syria and the urgent push to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu confirmed that the discussion took place on Saturday evening, highlighting the strategic importance of their dialogue.

The Israeli leader reiterated that while Israel holds no desire for conflict with Syria, its military actions are aimed at preventing potential threats and a terrorist takeover near its border.

(With inputs from agencies.)