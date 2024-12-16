Left Menu

Tragedy in Western Niger: Civilians Attacked Amid Growing Insurgency

In two separate attacks, suspected jihadists killed 39 civilians, including women and children, in western Niger's borderlands. The attacks occurred in the communities of Kokorou and Libiri, highlighting the ongoing insurgency challenge in West Africa's Sahel region, with Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso as key affected countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 16-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 00:55 IST
Tragedy in Western Niger: Civilians Attacked Amid Growing Insurgency
  • Country:
  • Niger

Reports have revealed that suspected jihadists have claimed the lives of 39 civilians, including women and children, in two violent assaults in western Niger. These attacks, occurring in the communities of Kokorou and Libiri, have further escalated tension in the conflict-torn borderlands of the region.

The Nigerien defence ministry confirmed the attacks, which have shaken local communities, though they did not provide specific details about the timing of these tragic incidents.

West African nations, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, remain at the epicenter of a mounting insurgent threat. The conflict began in 2012 with al Qaeda-linked fighters seizing parts of Mali, and the region's borderlands have since become a frontline in battling this growing menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024