Syria's New Dawn: Navigating Uncertainty Amid Regime Change
Syrian Christians attended church services for the first time since President Bashar al-Assad's ousting by HTS, wary of the Islamist regime's promises to protect minority rights. In Damascus and Latakia, reactions were cautiously optimistic as schools reopened, reflecting steps towards normalcy amidst regional and international diplomatic discussions.
Syrian Christians returned to church services for the first time since the dramatic toppling of President Bashar al-Assad, testing promises from new Islamist leaders to protect minority rights. The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), having taken control a week ago, assured minority groups their lifestyles would remain unchanged.
Despite these assurances, anxiety persists among Syria's historic religious communities. In Damascus' Christian-dominant area of Bab Touma, while crowds gathered for Sunday Mass, caution prevailed among attendees. Local resident Maha Barsa, after attending Mass at the Greek Melkite Catholic church, expressed fear despite no immediate threats to her safety.
As schools reopened, symbolizing a step towards normalcy, parents remained skeptical. Meanwhile, the international community scrutinizes Syria's new governance structure, advocating for an inclusive government respectful of minority rights. Talks continue to navigate the rebuilding of Syria's war-torn landscape amidst shifting geopolitical alignments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
