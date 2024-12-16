Global tensions mount as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discuss hostages held by Hamas and Syrian developments. Netanyahu acknowledges the issue as one of Trump's primary challenges.

In Mayotte, authorities are grappling with the aftermath of a catastrophic cyclone, the strongest in nearly a century, potentially claiming thousands of lives. Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville reports staggering death tolls on local media.

Meanwhile, Israeli military forces have intensified operations in Gaza, claiming dozens of lives, including civilians and a journalist. The events coincide with geopolitical shifts and environmental crises elsewhere, highlighting the complex global climate.

