Netanyahu Stands Firm: Israeli Forces to Maintain Presence in Southern Syria

In a firm declaration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that Israel will not permit Syria's new army or insurgent factions to enter areas south of Damascus. This statement, made during a military graduation, has intensified concerns about Israel's influence in the southern Syrian territory.

Netanyahu insisted on the full demilitarization of key southern Syrian provinces, including Quneitra, Daraa, and Suwayda. Defence Minister Israel Katz reinforced this stance, announcing the indefinite presence of Israeli forces on Mt. Hermon and in buffer zones established under the 1974 ceasefire agreement. These measures aim to secure Israeli borders and protect communities against potential threats.

The Israeli government also pledged support to the Druze community, emphasizing their historical ties and current geopolitical challenges amid the volatile regional dynamics. The situation remains tense as Syrian authorities and UN officials advocate for Israeli withdrawal from the contested buffer zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)