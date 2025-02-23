Left Menu

Israeli Forces Extend West Bank Occupation Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's defense minister announced that troops will remain in parts of the occupied West Bank for the coming year, amidst ongoing military operations aimed at stifling militancy. The situation exacerbates tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, with displaced residents unable to return to their homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jenin | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's defense minister declared on Sunday that Israeli troops will remain in parts of the occupied West Bank for the following year, as the country intensifies its efforts to combat militancy in the area. The announcement comes in the wake of a broad military offensive launched on January 21.

The Israeli military aims to solidify control over regions of the West Bank, regions that have seen escalating violence and numerous attacks, including by Palestinian militants. The presence of tanks near Jenin underscores the gravity of the Israeli operation, marking the first time since 2002 that tanks have been deployed to the region.

The ongoing conflict, which has resulted in the deaths of over 800 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, coincides with a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Amid criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of the situation and delays in releasing Palestinian prisoners, peace in the region remains fragile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

