Canada Post Strike Ends: Postal Services to Resume Nationwide

Canada Post will resume operations after a nearly monthlong work stoppage due to a labor dispute over wages and job security. The federal government intervened by referring the issue to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, which ordered workers back to work. A 5% wage increase has been agreed upon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:45 IST
In a significant development, Canada Post has announced the resumption of postal services starting Tuesday, following a near monthlong cessation due to a stalemate in labor negotiations.

Workers initially went on strike as talks broke down over key concerns including wages, job security, and staffing needs for potential weekend delivery expansions. The federal government stepped in to resolve the issue when Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon referred the impasse to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

After two days of hearings, the Board concluded that negotiations were at a standstill and mandated the 55,000 striking workers to return to their duties. The current collective agreement has been extended until May 22, 2025, alongside a 5% wage increase retroactive to the agreement's expiration.

