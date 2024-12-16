Triple Talaq Case in Maharashtra: A Tale of Harassment and Injustice

A man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been charged for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife, a practice outlawed since 2019, alongside accusations of physical assault and financial harassment.

The 26-year-old victim, residing in the Bhiwandi area, detailed in her complaint ongoing abuse and harassment dating back to March 2022, attributed to the man's family demanding Rs 50,000 as dowry.

The police, acting on her complaint, have booked her husband and several family members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, in response to these serious allegations.

