Triple Talaq Case in Maharashtra: A Tale of Harassment and Injustice

A man in Thane, Maharashtra, faces charges for giving 'triple talaq' to his wife, beating her, and demanding money. The victim reported continuous harassment since March 2022, involving physical abuse and threats over dowry demands. Authorities have registered a case under relevant legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:39 IST
A man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been charged for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife, a practice outlawed since 2019, alongside accusations of physical assault and financial harassment.

The 26-year-old victim, residing in the Bhiwandi area, detailed in her complaint ongoing abuse and harassment dating back to March 2022, attributed to the man's family demanding Rs 50,000 as dowry.

The police, acting on her complaint, have booked her husband and several family members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, in response to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

