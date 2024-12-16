Uttar Pradesh's Legislative Vision: Paving the Path to a Trillion-Dollar Economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a clarion call for seamless proceedings in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly. He emphasized the government's readiness to engage in discussions concerning youth, women, farmers, and state security.

In a significant press briefing ahead of the session, Adityanath urged all political players to ensure the legislature becomes a breeding ground for constructive debate, stressing the importance of a productive session. He highlighted Uttar Pradesh's major role in India's developmental ambitions under Prime Minister Modi's vision.

Adityanath, outlining the agenda for the session, noted it will address legislative work, plus introduce a supplementary budget. He appealed for cooperation toward achieving the government's goal of a USD 1 trillion economy, signaling this as a collaborative effort among all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)