Tragic Shooting at Houston Club

In a tragic turn of events, two teenagers lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a makeshift club in Houston. The police, still on the hunt for a suspect, have urged those present at the event to provide any information that may assist in their investigation.

According to Assistant Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra, officers arriving at the chaotic scene encountered a mass of people fleeing the venue late Saturday night. The shooting saw a man, described by witnesses as clad entirely in black with a hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, opening fire on the crowd.

Assistant Chief Menendez-Sierra indicated that most party attendees were juveniles, gathered in an unoccupied business space. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez expressed concerns over the increase in unsanctioned pop-up gatherings, emphasizing the potential they have to spiral into violence, urging teenagers to avoid such events for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)