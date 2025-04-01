Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: 21 Juveniles Flee Jharkhand Remand Home

A group of 21 minor inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand, damaging the entrance gate and ransacking the facility. While four were recaptured, the remaining are still at large as authorities have launched a manhunt. An investigation into the incident is underway.

  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, 21 minor inmates broke free from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, creating chaos and damaging the facility's infrastructure. The escape unfolded on Tuesday evening, according to a senior police officer.

The breakout at the Chaibasa remand facility involved the boys vandalizing CCTV cameras and the main entrance gate, enabling their escape. Although police managed to recapture four of the escapees, the search for the remaining fugitives continues as a massive manhunt has been launched.

Senior officials have initiated an in-depth investigation into the facility's security lapse, aiming to comprehend the circumstances that allowed such a breach. DIG (Kolhan) Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed the incident and the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and return of the remaining minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

