Supreme Court Questions Criminalization of 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the criminalization of shouting the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram,' querying its legal grounds as an offense. This observation came during a hearing of a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash legal proceedings against two individuals accused of shouting the slogan inside a mosque.

A bench composed of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sandeep Mehta asked the complainant, represented by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, how the individuals who allegedly entered the mosque were identified. The High Court had earlier dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence of criminal activity.

The complaint, filed by Haydhar Ali C M, alleged that the individuals had intruded into the mosque and shouted religious slogans, but the High Court found no substantial grounds to proceed with charges of criminal intimidation or trespass per the IPC. The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter to January 2025 for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)