Supreme Court Questions Criminalization of 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan
The Supreme Court questioned why raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' constitutes a criminal offense. The case involves two individuals accused of shouting the slogan inside a mosque. The Karnataka High Court had previously quashed proceedings due to lack of evidence supporting criminal charges.
The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the criminalization of shouting the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram,' querying its legal grounds as an offense. This observation came during a hearing of a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash legal proceedings against two individuals accused of shouting the slogan inside a mosque.
A bench composed of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sandeep Mehta asked the complainant, represented by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, how the individuals who allegedly entered the mosque were identified. The High Court had earlier dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence of criminal activity.
The complaint, filed by Haydhar Ali C M, alleged that the individuals had intruded into the mosque and shouted religious slogans, but the High Court found no substantial grounds to proceed with charges of criminal intimidation or trespass per the IPC. The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter to January 2025 for further deliberation.
