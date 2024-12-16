Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Criminalization of 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan

The Supreme Court questioned why raising the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' constitutes a criminal offense. The case involves two individuals accused of shouting the slogan inside a mosque. The Karnataka High Court had previously quashed proceedings due to lack of evidence supporting criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:07 IST
Supreme Court Questions Criminalization of 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the criminalization of shouting the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram,' querying its legal grounds as an offense. This observation came during a hearing of a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash legal proceedings against two individuals accused of shouting the slogan inside a mosque.

A bench composed of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sandeep Mehta asked the complainant, represented by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, how the individuals who allegedly entered the mosque were identified. The High Court had earlier dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence of criminal activity.

The complaint, filed by Haydhar Ali C M, alleged that the individuals had intruded into the mosque and shouted religious slogans, but the High Court found no substantial grounds to proceed with charges of criminal intimidation or trespass per the IPC. The Supreme Court has adjourned the matter to January 2025 for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024