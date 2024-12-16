Left Menu

High Court Grants SPG Extended Use of Armored Diesel Vehicles

The Supreme Court extended the registration period for three SPG armored diesel vehicles by five years, overruling the National Green Tribunal's previous denial. Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan granted this after solicitor general Tushar Mehta emphasized the necessity of these vehicles for prime minister's security.

The Supreme Court has granted a significant reprieve to the Special Protection Group (SPG) by extending the registration period of three specialized armored diesel vehicles by five years. This decision overturns a previous order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan made this ruling after hearing a plea from the SPG. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the SPG, stressed the vehicles' critical role in safeguarding high-profile dignitaries, including the prime minister.

The NGT had earlier refused the extension citing its 2018 order that prohibited diesel vehicles older than 10 years from operating in NCR. However, the Supreme Court recognized the unique purpose and minimal usage of these vehicles, leading to their decision in favor of the SPG.

