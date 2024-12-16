Rajasthan Drug Racket: Major Bust Unveiled

In a significant breakthrough, police dismantled an interstate drug racket, arresting three individuals from Rajasthan involved in the sale and transport of poppy straw.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspects on Sunday evening near Meerpet, seizing 53.5 kg of poppy straw valued at approximately Rs 1.25 crore. The bust was confirmed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu.

The arrested individuals are reported to have sourced poppy straw from Madhya Pradesh, distributing it across Hyderabad's regions. Authorities are continuing their efforts to capture other fleeing suspects and disrupt the network further.

(With inputs from agencies.)