Left Menu

Rajasthan Drug Racket: Major Bust Unveiled

Three Rajasthan residents were arrested for their role in an interstate drug racket involving the transportation and sale of poppy straw. The arrests were made after a police operation in Meerpet, leading to the seizure of 53.5 kg of poppy straw. Efforts continue to nab other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:40 IST
Rajasthan Drug Racket: Major Bust Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police dismantled an interstate drug racket, arresting three individuals from Rajasthan involved in the sale and transport of poppy straw.

Following a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspects on Sunday evening near Meerpet, seizing 53.5 kg of poppy straw valued at approximately Rs 1.25 crore. The bust was confirmed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G Sudheer Babu.

The arrested individuals are reported to have sourced poppy straw from Madhya Pradesh, distributing it across Hyderabad's regions. Authorities are continuing their efforts to capture other fleeing suspects and disrupt the network further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024