Church of England in Turmoil Over Abuse Case Mishandling

The Church of England faces internal upheaval as calls arise for Stephen Cottrell, the incoming interim archbishop of Canterbury, to step down over his past handling of a sexual abuse case.

Cottrell, previously the archbishop of York, permitted priest David Tudor to maintain his position despite being aware of allegations and restrictions against him.

An independent review of the Church's safeguarding practices is underway, amid criticism of past failures to adequately address and act on cases of abuse.

