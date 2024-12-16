Left Menu

Church of England in Turmoil Over Abuse Case Mishandling

Calls for resignation emerge as Stephen Cottrell, set to become interim archbishop of Canterbury, faces criticism over handling a sexual abuse case. Allegations connect to David Tudor, a priest previously barred from working alone with children. The Church plans an independent review of its safeguarding practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:22 IST
The Church of England faces internal upheaval as calls arise for Stephen Cottrell, the incoming interim archbishop of Canterbury, to step down over his past handling of a sexual abuse case.

Cottrell, previously the archbishop of York, permitted priest David Tudor to maintain his position despite being aware of allegations and restrictions against him.

An independent review of the Church's safeguarding practices is underway, amid criticism of past failures to adequately address and act on cases of abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

