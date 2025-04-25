Waqf Land Surge Sparks Legal Reexamination
The Indian government reported a 116% increase in waqf land following the 2013 amendment, highlighting alleged misuse of waqf provisions for encroachment. A Supreme Court affidavit urges dismissal of challenges to the Waqf Act, citing transparency measures and legislative necessity amidst rising land encroachment issues.
The Indian government has reported a dramatic increase of over 116% in waqf land as of 2013, attributing the surge to misuse of waqf provisions allowing encroachment on both private and government properties. In a Supreme Court affidavit, the Centre urged the dismissal of challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which it claims was crucial for maintaining oversight.
Before the 2013 amendment, only 18 lakh acres of waqf land existed across centuries, including the Mughal, pre-independence, and post-independence eras. However, the introduction of mandatory transparency measures by inserting section 3B in the Act led to a sudden growth, accounting for 20 lakh additional acres amid concerns of land grabbing.
The government reinforced the importance of the amended Waqf Act, arguing against any suspension by the Supreme Court, and emphasized the need for revisiting the 1995 Act's statutory framework following continuous complaints from elected representatives. The Supreme Court is set to consider this issue on May 5, amidst allegations of a misleading narrative against the Act's provisions.
