The Indian government has reported a dramatic increase of over 116% in waqf land as of 2013, attributing the surge to misuse of waqf provisions allowing encroachment on both private and government properties. In a Supreme Court affidavit, the Centre urged the dismissal of challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which it claims was crucial for maintaining oversight.

Before the 2013 amendment, only 18 lakh acres of waqf land existed across centuries, including the Mughal, pre-independence, and post-independence eras. However, the introduction of mandatory transparency measures by inserting section 3B in the Act led to a sudden growth, accounting for 20 lakh additional acres amid concerns of land grabbing.

The government reinforced the importance of the amended Waqf Act, arguing against any suspension by the Supreme Court, and emphasized the need for revisiting the 1995 Act's statutory framework following continuous complaints from elected representatives. The Supreme Court is set to consider this issue on May 5, amidst allegations of a misleading narrative against the Act's provisions.

