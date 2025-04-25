Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Indus Water Treaty Amid Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the Indus Water Treaty 'most unfair' to the union territory, particularly in light of recent tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. Abdullah emphasized community unity and acknowledged Maharashtra tourism operators adopting the family of a victim for educational support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:16 IST
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Indus Water Treaty Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labeled the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as the 'most unfair document' for the region after the Pahalgam attack led to heightened tensions.

Following the attack that claimed 26 lives, Abdullah addressed concerns of both the state and the nation, stressing the longstanding opposition to the treaty rooted in its perceived injustice. In a gesture of solidarity, Maharashtra tour operators pledged to support the family of a victim, illustrating unity amid tragedy.

Despite the recent unrest, Abdullah assured measures for the safety of Kashmiris nationwide and criticized media channels for spreading hatred, highlighting community support in observing moments of silence to honor victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025