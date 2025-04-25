Omar Abdullah Criticizes Indus Water Treaty Amid Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the Indus Water Treaty 'most unfair' to the union territory, particularly in light of recent tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack. Abdullah emphasized community unity and acknowledged Maharashtra tourism operators adopting the family of a victim for educational support.
In a sharp critique, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labeled the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan as the 'most unfair document' for the region after the Pahalgam attack led to heightened tensions.
Following the attack that claimed 26 lives, Abdullah addressed concerns of both the state and the nation, stressing the longstanding opposition to the treaty rooted in its perceived injustice. In a gesture of solidarity, Maharashtra tour operators pledged to support the family of a victim, illustrating unity amid tragedy.
Despite the recent unrest, Abdullah assured measures for the safety of Kashmiris nationwide and criticized media channels for spreading hatred, highlighting community support in observing moments of silence to honor victims.
