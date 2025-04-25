Scandal in Punjab: Top Vigilance Bureau Officers Suspended Amid Licence Scam

The Punjab government has taken disciplinary action against top officers of the Vigilance Bureau in a dramatic response to an alleged driving licence scam.

Chief S P S Parmar, along with two senior officers, Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, were suspended for allegedly allowing bribery and malpractices to go unchecked.

Additional Director General of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha will temporarily helm the bureau as Chief Director while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)