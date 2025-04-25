Left Menu

Scandal in Punjab: Top Vigilance Bureau Officers Suspended Amid Licence Scam

The Punjab government has suspended three high-ranking Vigilance Bureau officers, including Chief S P S Parmar, over a driving licence scam. The officers were accused of failing to act against those involved in bribery and malpractices. Additional Director General Praveen Kumar Sinha will temporarily lead the bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:17 IST
Scandal in Punjab: Top Vigilance Bureau Officers Suspended Amid Licence Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken disciplinary action against top officers of the Vigilance Bureau in a dramatic response to an alleged driving licence scam.

Chief S P S Parmar, along with two senior officers, Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, were suspended for allegedly allowing bribery and malpractices to go unchecked.

Additional Director General of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha will temporarily helm the bureau as Chief Director while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025