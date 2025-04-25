Scandal in Punjab: Top Vigilance Bureau Officers Suspended Amid Licence Scam
The Punjab government has suspended three high-ranking Vigilance Bureau officers, including Chief S P S Parmar, over a driving licence scam. The officers were accused of failing to act against those involved in bribery and malpractices. Additional Director General Praveen Kumar Sinha will temporarily lead the bureau.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has taken disciplinary action against top officers of the Vigilance Bureau in a dramatic response to an alleged driving licence scam.
Chief S P S Parmar, along with two senior officers, Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, were suspended for allegedly allowing bribery and malpractices to go unchecked.
Additional Director General of Police Praveen Kumar Sinha will temporarily helm the bureau as Chief Director while investigations continue.
