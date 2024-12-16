Kejriwal Blames BJP for Women's Safety Failures at Mahila Adalat
Amid the escalating debate on women's security in the capital, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly failing to protect women. Speaking at the 'Mahila Adalat' event in Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal touted his government's commitment to women's safety, contrasting it with what he claims is the BJP's disregard for the issue.
Kejriwal asserted that his administration has taken tangible steps to ensure safety, including installing CCTV cameras and deploying bus marshals, criticizing the BJP for failing to uphold security obligations. He addressed the crowd, underscoring the importance of treating women as family rather than a mere vote bank.
The BJP, in a sharp retort, pointed fingers at internal complaints within the AAP, specifically involving an aide of Kejriwal, and criticized the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the event due to past comments by his father. The event, significant in the backdrop of the 2012 Delhi gang rape anniversary, demonstrated the heated political climate ahead of Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections.
