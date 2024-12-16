Left Menu

Kejriwal Blames BJP for Women's Safety Failures at Mahila Adalat

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre for neglecting women's safety in Delhi at a 'Mahila Adalat' event. He highlighted the AAP's efforts towards women's security and criticized BJP for inaction. The BJP countered by pointing to AAP's internal issues and criticized their alliances with controversial figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:26 IST
Kejriwal Blames BJP for Women's Safety Failures at Mahila Adalat
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating debate on women's security in the capital, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for allegedly failing to protect women. Speaking at the 'Mahila Adalat' event in Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal touted his government's commitment to women's safety, contrasting it with what he claims is the BJP's disregard for the issue.

Kejriwal asserted that his administration has taken tangible steps to ensure safety, including installing CCTV cameras and deploying bus marshals, criticizing the BJP for failing to uphold security obligations. He addressed the crowd, underscoring the importance of treating women as family rather than a mere vote bank.

The BJP, in a sharp retort, pointed fingers at internal complaints within the AAP, specifically involving an aide of Kejriwal, and criticized the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the event due to past comments by his father. The event, significant in the backdrop of the 2012 Delhi gang rape anniversary, demonstrated the heated political climate ahead of Delhi's upcoming Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024