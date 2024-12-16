Sitharaman's Fiery Critique on Congress' Constitutional Amendments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a scathing critique against the Congress party during a Rajya Sabha session, accusing it of undermining women's rights and economic progress through constitutional amendments aimed at preserving family dominance.

Highlighting a history of constitutional changes from leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, Sitharaman alleged that these amendments were made to maintain power rather than strengthen democracy. She pointed to instances such as the Shah Bano case and women's reservation bills as evidence of Congress' anti-women stance.

In stark contrast, Sitharaman praised the BJP for its commitment to promoting women's participation in politics and criticized Congress' historical economic policies, arguing that BJP has ushered in necessary economic reforms. The Rajya Sabha debate continues this week, exploring the 75-year legacy of India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)