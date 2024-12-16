Left Menu

Rebels Restore Order Amidst Looting Chaos in Damascus Village

Rebel forces were deployed to a village near Damascus to curb looting following their recent offensive that ousted President Bashar Assad. They succeeded in dispersing looters who had attacked a residential complex, taking various items. The rebels also implemented security measures to prevent further incidents.

Updated: 16-12-2024 19:23 IST
In southeastern Damascus, a rebel force has intervened to restore order in a village plagued by rampant looting. The chaotic scenes erupted at a residential complex, which looters attacked, taking furnishings, food, and even copper wires. Some apartments were set ablaze during the mayhem.

This operation follows the rebel forces' momentous march on the Syrian capital, a move that led to President Bashar Assad's departure and the end of his family's long-standing rule. With a focus on securing Damascus, the fighters have prioritized thwarting theft and attacks on key infrastructures.

Upon arrival in Husseiniyeh, the rebels swiftly took action, firing shots to disperse the crowd and apprehending about a dozen looters. They've also assured locals that preventive measures, including checkpoints, will be implemented to safeguard against future lootings.

