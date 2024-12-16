Left Menu

Push for Swift Implementation: New Labour Codes Await State Action

A Parliamentary panel emphasizes the urgency for states and Union Territories to develop rules to implement four new labour codes. As of late 2024, several regions have yet to pre-publish these rules. The Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme aims to boost workforce formalization and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:41 IST
A Parliamentary panel has urged the labour ministry to expedite the process of getting states and Union Territories to draft and enforce rules for four labour codes covering wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textile and Skill Development presented its report, highlighting that while some regions have pre-published the necessary rules, others have not, delaying the codes' implementation.

Most notably, the Employment-Linked Incentive Scheme remains pending, intended to formalize workforce employment, enhance job creation, and allocate Rs 1.07 lakh crore over six years to support new employees and employers.

