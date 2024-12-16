Power Struggles and Unveiled Traditions: The Sambhal Conflict

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a sharp critique of the opposition, alleging the existence of mini-power stations operating from religious sites in Sambhal. His accusations come amidst recent violence related to a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which saw four fatalities and numerous injuries.

Addressing the UP Assembly, Adityanath accused several mosques in Sambhal of harboring illegal sub-stations providing unauthorized connections. The power losses in certain localities significantly exceed state averages. He framed this issue as a theft of national resources, condemning those who challenge administrative duties.

Adityanath's comments also touched on historical and cultural tensions, referencing a reopened temple from a disputed era. The reopening, part of an anti-encroachment initiative, highlights the delicate balance between diverse traditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)