JKPCC's Raj Bhawan March: Protest for Statehood and More
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee will lead a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, advocating for the restoration of JK's statehood. The demonstration will also address issues such as the Gautam Adani case and the crisis in Manipur, emphasizing concerns over corporate governance and political accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has announced a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide demonstration addressing various pressing issues.
JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted the demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, alongside issues like the 'Gautam Adani episode' and the ongoing crisis in Manipur.
Karra criticized the government's handling of these issues, citing a lack of corporate governance and political accountability. He called attention to the erosion of trust among investors and the adverse impact on economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement