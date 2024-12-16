JKPCC's Raj Bhawan March: Protest for Statehood and More

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has announced a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide demonstration addressing various pressing issues.

JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted the demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, alongside issues like the 'Gautam Adani episode' and the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Karra criticized the government's handling of these issues, citing a lack of corporate governance and political accountability. He called attention to the erosion of trust among investors and the adverse impact on economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)