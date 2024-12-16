Left Menu

JKPCC's Raj Bhawan March: Protest for Statehood and More

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee will lead a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, advocating for the restoration of JK's statehood. The demonstration will also address issues such as the Gautam Adani case and the crisis in Manipur, emphasizing concerns over corporate governance and political accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:15 IST
JKPCC's Raj Bhawan March: Protest for Statehood and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has announced a protest march to Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide demonstration addressing various pressing issues.

JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted the demand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, alongside issues like the 'Gautam Adani episode' and the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Karra criticized the government's handling of these issues, citing a lack of corporate governance and political accountability. He called attention to the erosion of trust among investors and the adverse impact on economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024