Manipur Crisis: COCOMI Calls for Responsible Leadership Amid President's Rule

The Meitei organisation COCOMI has raised alarms over the ongoing unrest in Manipur, alleging that President's rule is failing to address the "emergency situation" effectively. At a press conference, Khuraijam Athouba, COCOMI's convenor, criticized the current administration, asserting that no significant changes have occurred under the imposed governance.

Athouba highlighted incidents where Kuki groups have defied authorities, such as refusing to reopen highways and not surrendering firearms, despite appeals from the governor. He stressed that these actions demonstrate the inadequacy of President's rule in meeting the people's needs.

COCOMI called on state MLAs to act as "responsible leaders" or resign, laying the path for fresh elections. The political turmoil follows ethnic violence in May 2023, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' opposed orders concerning the Meitei community's status. The state remains in suspended animation after the ex-chief minister's resignation in February.

