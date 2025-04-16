Left Menu

Rijiju Defends Government's Handling of Manipur Crisis Amidst Legislative Turmoil

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addresses the political discourse surrounding Manipur's situation, asserting the government's non-liability amid accusations. He explains the legislative timing for President's Rule ratification and critiques past government responses in the region. Emphasizing northeastern development, Rijiju clarifies the ethnic tensions were sparked by judicial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:40 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has stated that the crisis in Manipur is not a situation that puts the central government to test, asserting that the state is regaining normalcy. In an interview, Rijiju clarified that the government cannot be blamed for the Manipur discussion being scheduled late at night in Parliament, attributing it to the opposition's demand for extended debate time on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Rijiju defended the legislative timing, mentioning the necessity of constitutional obligations to ratify President's Rule within a given timeframe. He noted the opposition's insistence on longer debate hours as the cause for the late-night session and insisted that the government was following legal protocols. Rijiju highlighted the rapid development in northeastern states after 2014, despite the recent Manipur incident.

The minister remarked that the ethnic clashes in Manipur stemmed from a judicial order regarding Scheduled Tribe status, not from government action. He urged against blaming the central authorities, recounting past governmental inaction during regional blockades. Rijiju emphasized unity among northeastern communities, underscoring the necessity of coexistence for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

