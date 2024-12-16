CENJOWS and MCMM Partner to Advance Indigenisation and Defence Excellence

In a landmark step towards enhancing indigenisation in India’s defence sector, the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), a tri-services think tank under the Ministry of Defence, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Military College of Material Management (MCMM), an Indian Army training institution based in Sita Pahari, Jabalpur. This collaboration marks the establishment of the ‘MCMM Chair of Excellence’ at CENJOWS, dedicated to research and development in standardised protocols for quality assurance, control, and user trials of munitions for the Indian Army.

The agreement was signed by Lt Gen Sanjay Sethi, Commandant, MCMM, and Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar, Director General, CENJOWS, in the presence of Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Driving Research and Indigenisation

The MoU paves the way for advancing India’s goal of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence through focused research, capacity-building, and policy-driven initiatives. The collaboration aims to address critical challenges in defence procurement and standardisation by leveraging expertise from both institutions.

Maj Gen (Dr) Ashok Kumar underscored the importance of aligning research efforts with the evolving needs of the armed forces. He said: "This partnership is a pivotal step in developing policies and processes that will standardise quality assurance protocols across the tri-services."

Lt Gen Sanjay Sethi shared the vision of fostering synergy between MCMM and CENJOWS to support India's self-reliance in defence production. He noted: "Together, we aim to create sustainable frameworks that will propel indigenisation efforts while ensuring operational excellence for our armed forces."

Key Focus Areas of Collaboration

Collaborative Research:

Developing robust quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) protocols.

Enhancing procurement frameworks and standardised contracting methodologies.

Creating certification standards for munitions specific to the Indian Army.

Capacity Building:

Hosting workshops, seminars, and knowledge-sharing sessions with stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to accelerate indigenisation efforts.

Knowledge Creation:

Documenting and analysing efforts to foster indigenisation and meet the tri-services' requirements.

Providing policy-oriented recommendations for enhancing the country’s defence capabilities.

Wider Implications for Aatmanirbharta

The establishment of the MCMM Chair of Excellence at CENJOWS is expected to act as a catalyst for indigenisation by streamlining processes and fostering innovation. The collaboration also aligns with India’s vision of building a self-reliant defence sector while strengthening the operational readiness of its armed forces.

Through this partnership, CENJOWS and MCMM aim to address gaps in the defence supply chain, reduce dependency on imports, and promote the development of indigenous capabilities to meet the nation’s growing defence needs. This initiative is also expected to strengthen India’s global standing in defence innovation and manufacturing.