U.S. Tightens Grip: Sanctions Crackdown on North Korea and Russia

The United States intensifies its pressure on North Korea and Russia with fresh sanctions targeting key players involved in financial and military support. Those affected include North Korean banks, top military officials, and Russian oil shipping companies, reflecting a focused effort to weaken Pyongyang's backing of Moscow's activities in Ukraine.

Among the North Korean entities listed are Golden Triangle Bank and Korea Mandal Credit Bank. These measures are part of a broader strategy to dismantle North Korea's involvement in Russia's military ventures, particularly Pyongyang's alleged deployment of troops to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine.

Reports from Kyiv suggest significant involvement of North Korean soldiers in Russian military operations, with estimates of about 11,000 troops contributing to the ongoing conflict. This latest development further complicates international diplomatic relations, as Russia remains silent on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)