Spain Offers Military Support for Ukraine Peace

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain disclosed plans to propose military assistance to ensure peace in Ukraine during a news conference following a summit in Paris dedicated to Ukraine's allies.

Sanchez emphasized that the Spanish government aims to open discussions about military involvement in Ukraine, pending a negotiated ceasefire.

He noted that forthcoming dialogues with Spain's major political parties are crucial for gaining internal support for this initiative. The plan signifies Spain's commitment to aiding Ukraine in its peace efforts.

