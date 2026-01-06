Spain Offers Military Support for Ukraine Peace
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced at a news conference that his government plans to propose military assistance to help maintain peace in Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached. This initiative will be discussed with major political parties in Spain to consolidate their participation.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain disclosed plans to propose military assistance to ensure peace in Ukraine during a news conference following a summit in Paris dedicated to Ukraine's allies.
Sanchez emphasized that the Spanish government aims to open discussions about military involvement in Ukraine, pending a negotiated ceasefire.
He noted that forthcoming dialogues with Spain's major political parties are crucial for gaining internal support for this initiative. The plan signifies Spain's commitment to aiding Ukraine in its peace efforts.
