National Dialogue structures and processes will be established by early 2025: President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to addressing South Africa’s pressing socio-economic challenges by announcing that the National Dialogue structures and processes will be established by early 2025. This announcement was made during the National Day of Reconciliation commemoration at the Vredendal North Sports Ground in the Western Cape.

The National Dialogue is expected to foster a collective effort to create a South Africa that prioritizes social cohesion, economic empowerment, and justice for all.

A Vision for South Africa’s Future

President Ramaphosa described the National Dialogue as an inclusive platform that will encourage citizen participation in shaping the country’s developmental path. "We will hold a National Dialogue to enable a conversation among citizens on shaping our country’s future developmental path," he said, adding that the process will build on the achievements of South Africa’s 30 years of democracy while addressing long-standing issues.

The dialogue will tackle critical challenges such as:

Low economic growth

Unemployment, poverty, and hunger

Corruption and poor governance

Slow land reform

Social fragmentation, racism, and sexism

Gender-based violence and femicide

Violence and instability

Inclusive Consultation and Advisory Panel

To ensure broad representation, the dialogue will be informed by an extensive public consultation process led by various societal sectors in local communities. The President will also appoint:

An Advisory Panel of Eminent Persons comprising respected figures who have contributed significantly to nation-building and social cohesion.

A National Dialogue Steering Committee, including representatives from government, labour, business, civil society, and foundations tied to the struggle for freedom.

These bodies will provide guidance, coordinate efforts, and ensure that the dialogue achieves its goals.

Strengthening Social Compacting

The President emphasized that the National Dialogue will strengthen social compacting, bringing together diverse communities and sectors to find common solutions. "It is expected to develop a shared vision of what it means to be South African and a common value system to guide current and future generations," he stated.

By consolidating social justice and cultural understanding, the initiative aims to build a reconciled, equal, and united nation.

South Africa’s Historic Role in the G20

In addition to domestic efforts, President Ramaphosa called for national support as South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, becoming the first African nation to lead the influential group of the world’s largest economies.

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability”, the G20 Presidency will focus on addressing global economic and financial issues while amplifying Africa’s voice on the international stage. "I call on all South Africans to make our G20 Presidency a success. The road ahead will not be easy, but together we can fulfill our destiny as a leading nation," he urged.

The G20 comprises 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade, making South Africa’s leadership a significant opportunity to address global challenges while showcasing the nation’s capacity on a global platform.

Building on 30 Years of Democracy

President Ramaphosa’s announcement reflects his administration’s intent to reignite South Africa’s collective vision. With a renewed focus on economic and social transformation, the National Dialogue and G20 Presidency offer opportunities to address historical inequities while charting a course toward a unified, sustainable, and empowered future.

"With courage and determination, as demonstrated during the darkest days of the struggle against apartheid, South Africa will overcome its challenges," the President concluded.