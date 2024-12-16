Odisha's New Cybercrime Division: Tackling Digital Threats Head-On
The Odisha government is set to establish a cybercrime wing within the state police, enhancing efforts to combat rising digital and investment frauds. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced measures for improved cyber police stations, women's courts, and police modernization to address escalating cyber threats and low conviction rates.
Odisha is gearing up to tackle the 21st-century threat of cybercrime by setting up a specialized cybercrime wing within the state police, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday. As cyber fraud and investment scams rise, the government is poised to modernize the police force with state-of-the-art cyber police stations in each district.
Plans are underway to enhance professional and scientific investigation methods to improve the low conviction rates in crimes against women. The establishment of women's courts in four districts forms part of the strategic measures, Majhi disclosed during the 69th Police Duty Meet.
The state's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on violence against women is clear, with new police stations inaugurated in Puri district. Odisha aims to fill 5,000 police force vacancies, ensuring the police are equipped to handle criminals intent on societal chaos effectively.
