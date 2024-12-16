Left Menu

Odisha's New Cybercrime Division: Tackling Digital Threats Head-On

The Odisha government is set to establish a cybercrime wing within the state police, enhancing efforts to combat rising digital and investment frauds. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced measures for improved cyber police stations, women's courts, and police modernization to address escalating cyber threats and low conviction rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:10 IST
Odisha's New Cybercrime Division: Tackling Digital Threats Head-On
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is gearing up to tackle the 21st-century threat of cybercrime by setting up a specialized cybercrime wing within the state police, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday. As cyber fraud and investment scams rise, the government is poised to modernize the police force with state-of-the-art cyber police stations in each district.

Plans are underway to enhance professional and scientific investigation methods to improve the low conviction rates in crimes against women. The establishment of women's courts in four districts forms part of the strategic measures, Majhi disclosed during the 69th Police Duty Meet.

The state's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on violence against women is clear, with new police stations inaugurated in Puri district. Odisha aims to fill 5,000 police force vacancies, ensuring the police are equipped to handle criminals intent on societal chaos effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024