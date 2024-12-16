Left Menu

EU Sets Conditions for Lifting Syrian Sanctions

European Union countries are formulating conditions for lifting sanctions on Syria and resuming aid, focusing on political inclusivity and the exclusion of Russia and Iran. They demand assurances from Syria's new, interim government led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to ensure a peaceful political transition.

Updated: 16-12-2024 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union (EU) nations have declared their terms for relaxing sanctions on Syria and initiating aid flow to the nation devastated by conflict, amid uncertainties surrounding its new leadership. Just days after the interim government took over, EU diplomats are seeking commitments for an inclusive future.

Meeting in Brussels, top EU diplomats demanded assurances from Syria's interim government that they are planning for a peaceful political landscape, incorporating all minority groups. Notably, they emphasized the elimination of extremism and the disengagement of Moscow and Tehran from the political process.

Since Damascus' regime changed on December 8, the Syrian transition process has proceeded smoothly, with limited reports of violence or unrest. However, details regarding governance remain unclear as the interim rule, spearheaded by the contentious Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, lacks a definitive post-transition strategy.

