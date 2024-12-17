Tragedy Strikes Again: Wisconsin School Shooting Shocks Nation

A juvenile student killed two people at a Wisconsin school, later found dead by police. Authorities reported six additional injuries, including children, at the Madison shooting site.

Initially, authorities incorrectly stated that five were killed. The tragedy unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School, where the suspected shooter, a juvenile, died inside.

Madison Police Chief expressed grief, noting pervasive trauma within the community. This incident heightens gun control discourse amid rising school shootings across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)