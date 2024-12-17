Left Menu

Canada Proposes $1.3 Billion Boost for Border Security Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Canada's government unveiled a C$1.3 billion proposal for border security in response to tariff threats from the U.S. Canada plans to increase funding for its security agencies to control the movement of migrants and drugs. New legislative amendments to the Customs Act are also on the agenda.

The Canadian government has announced a proposal of C$1.3 billion to enhance border security amid escalating tensions with the United States. This funding aims to address the concerns raised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding migrant and drug movement across the border.

As part of the newly unveiled fall economic statement, the funds are earmarked for Public Safety Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The government is also set to propose legislative changes to the Customs Act to empower Canadian authorities with greater inspection capabilities for exports.

Although U.S. border patrol has seen a significant increase in migrant apprehensions near the Canada-U.S. border, numbers still pale in comparison to the U.S.-Mexico border. Canadian law enforcement has ramped up surveillance measures and increased patrol efforts, while recognizing the challenges in stopping southbound migration.

