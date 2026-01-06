Colombia-U.S. Allies in the War on Drugs

Colombia has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United States to fight against drug trafficking, utilizing American intelligence and technology. This cooperative effort was reiterated by the country's Interior Minister Armando Benedetti and Justice Minister Andres Idarraga.

The announcement follows a controversial comment by U.S. President Donald Trump, who labeled Colombian President Gustavo Petro as 'sick' and suggested the possibility of U.S. military intervention in the region.

These developments underscore the ongoing partnership between the two nations in addressing the complex challenges posed by drug trafficking in South America. The bilateral collaboration aims to leverage technological advancements and strategic intelligence to tackle this persistent threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)