Iran-Backed Militant Drone Strike Shakes Middle East

Two individuals are charged over a drone strike by Iran-backed militants near the Jordan-Syria border, resulting in U.S. casualties. The attack, tied to export violations and material support to Iran, was the first deadly strike since the Israel-Hamas conflict, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. prosecutors announced charges against two individuals in connection with a devastating drone strike by Iran-backed militants in Jordan near the Syrian border. This attack in January resulted in the death of three U.S. service members and injured approximately 40 others.

Federal prosecutors in Boston are expected to provide further details at a press conference later today. The individuals charged include an Iranian man and a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, facing accusations of export violations and providing material support to Iran linked to the drone strike.

The drone strike, the first fatal attack on U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, has sent ripples of tension throughout the Middle East. Although the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed militant groups, claimed responsibility for the attack, Iran has denied any involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

