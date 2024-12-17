Left Menu

U.S. Charges Two Men in Iran Drone Attack Tech Case

U.S. prosecutors have charged two men for illegally exporting sensitive technology to Iran, used in a fatal drone attack in Jordan. The accused, Mohammad Abedini and Mahdi Sadeghi, allegedly violated U.S. export laws. Arrests have been made in Italy and Massachusetts, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:27 IST
In a significant legal move, U.S. prosecutors have filed charges against two individuals for the unlawful exportation of sensitive technology to Iran. This technology was reportedly used in a deadly drone attack by Iran-backed militants in January, resulting in the deaths of three U.S. service members.

Federal prosecutors have identified the accused as Mohammad Abedini, co-founder of an Iranian company, and Mahdi Sadeghi, an employee of a Massachusetts-based semiconductor firm. The charges include conspiracy to breach U.S. export laws and providing material support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The implicated technology was traced to Abedini's Iranian company through an FBI investigation, shedding light on sophisticated illicit procurement channels. This development marks a crucial moment in ongoing international efforts to thwart the misuse of American technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

