Controversial Funeral Plans of 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Mastermind
S A Basha, the orchestrator of the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blasts, passed away due to age-related ailments. The city has deployed police forces in preparation for his funeral procession. Basha, the founder of the banned Al-Umma, was serving life imprisonment for the blasts that claimed 58 lives.
S A Basha, known as the mastermind behind the 1998 Coimbatore serial bombings, died from age-related health complications at a private hospital. According to police reports on Tuesday, his passing occurred on December 16 in the evening.
With Basha's proposed funeral procession scheduled for Tuesday evening, a significant police presence has been established to maintain order. Arrested and convicted alongside 16 others from the now-banned Al-Umma, Basha had been serving a life sentence for the bombings that tragically resulted in 58 deaths and injured 231 people.
Controversy surrounds the procession, with BJP Tamil Nadu vice president raising concerns over potential societal impacts and urging that the ceremony be kept low-key to avoid glorifying past violence. Authorities are cautious of rekindling communal tensions from 1998, underscoring the need for a subdued observance of Basha's final rites.
