Shockwaves in Moscow: Lt. General Igor Kirillov Killed in Explosion

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the leader of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was tragically killed in an explosion early Tuesday. The blast occurred near a residential area in Moscow, according to a statement by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Kirillov's assistant also died in the incident, marking a significant blow to Russia's defense operations. The attack has raised security concerns within Moscow's residential zones.

Notably, just a day before his death, Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court. He faced charges relating to the deployment of prohibited chemical weapons during Russia's military activities in Ukraine that commenced in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)