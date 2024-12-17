Left Menu

Shockwaves in Moscow: Lt. General Igor Kirillov Killed in Explosion

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was killed by an explosive device in Moscow. His assistant also perished. Kirillov had been sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court for using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine's conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:32 IST
Shockwaves in Moscow: Lt. General Igor Kirillov Killed in Explosion
Igor Kirillov
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, the leader of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defence Forces, was tragically killed in an explosion early Tuesday. The blast occurred near a residential area in Moscow, according to a statement by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Kirillov's assistant also died in the incident, marking a significant blow to Russia's defense operations. The attack has raised security concerns within Moscow's residential zones.

Notably, just a day before his death, Kirillov was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court. He faced charges relating to the deployment of prohibited chemical weapons during Russia's military activities in Ukraine that commenced in February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024