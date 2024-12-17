Airport Gold Smuggling Scandal Exposed

In a startling incident, a woman has been apprehended at the international airport here for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 lakh into the country, concealed within her body, according to customs officials.

The 44-year-old was intercepted on Sunday after arriving from Kathmandu, prompting a thorough examination of her baggage and personal belongings.

This investigation led to the recovery of three oval-shaped capsules containing gold paste, weighing 770 grams. Further processing extracted a gold bar weighing 681 grams, valued at Rs 50.03 lakh, confirming suspicions of smuggling. The woman, hailing from Maharashtra, confessed to transporting the gold from Dubai, through Bangkok and Nepal, to India.

